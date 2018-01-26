On Friday, the country witnessed 69th Republic day in presence of 10 Asean leaders. Over 300 Indians in the Netherlands celebrated the Republic day at Ambassador Venu Rajamonys residence in Wassenaar. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Ambassador, singing of the national anthem and reading out of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation, followed by patriotic songs and performances.

Over 300 people celebrated the 69th Republic Day at Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamonys residence in Wassenaar on Friday morning, a statement from the Embassy of India in The Hague said. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Ambassador, singing of the national anthem and reading out of President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation. This was followed by a performance of patriotic songs. According to the statement, the event was attended by Deputy Mayor of The Hague Rabin Baldewsingh, Judge Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice, Ambassador of Iran to the Netherlands Alireza Jahangiri and various prominent members of the Indian community residing in the Netherlands.

“The flag-hoisting function witnessed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, especially members of the Surinamese Hindustani community and friends of India that came together to celebrate this significant day in Indian history.” The Netherlands has the largest population of overseas Indians in mainland Europe, the majority belonging to the 2,00,000 strong Surinamese Hindustani community whose ancestors were taken as indentured labourers from India to Suriname 145 years ago. India and the Netherlands have shared friendly diplomatic relations for more than 70 years with the Dutch being amongst the first to establish diplomatic relations with independent India.

The two nations share strong bilateral relations, with the Netherlands being described as a “natural partner” in India’s economic development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davos, Prime Minister Modi met Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA)