Over 400 Deaths Linked to LA Wildfires, Far Exceeding Official Count, Study Finds

A new study published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has found that more than 400 additional deaths may be linked to the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles earlier this year, which is over ten times the official death toll reported by authorities, reported by BBC.

While Los Angeles County officially recorded 31 direct deaths, researchers estimate that approximately 440 people died between 5 January and 1 February due to indirect causes related to the fires, such as poor air quality and barriers to timely medical care.

Fires That Displaced Thousands

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which broke out in early January, destroyed thousands of homes and led to the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents. During the crisis, hospitals and clinics reported disruptions in access, and emergency responders were stretched thin.

Researchers examined death records during the wildfire period and compared them to data from previous years. The findings revealed a 7 per cent increase in mortality, largely driven by exacerbated respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, and delays in treatment for chronic illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure.

“These findings underscore the importance of accounting for both direct and indirect mortality in the wake of wildfires and other climate-related disasters,” the study’s authors wrote.

Calls for Broader Monitoring of Wildfire Impacts

The study’s authors argue that current public health monitoring systems often fail to capture the full toll of wildfires. They called for improved mortality surveillance during and after such emergencies, noting that their numbers may still be conservative.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter that is four times more toxic than pollution from other sources. Experts warn that this has a particularly harmful effect on vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma or heart disease.

In a separate study also published in JAMA on Wednesday, researchers assessed the aftermath of the 2023 Maui wildfires, the deadliest in Hawaii’s history. The study found that 22 per cent of adults in the affected area had reduced lung function, and nearly half reported depression symptoms months after the disaster.

A second Hawaii-based analysis showed spikes in suicide and drug overdose rates on the island during the same period.

Scientists say that climate change is fueling longer, hotter, and more destructive wildfire seasons globally. As wildfires become a recurring threat, experts stress the need for long-term public health planning, improved disaster response systems, and mental health support in impacted communities.

“The health toll of wildfires doesn’t end when the flames are extinguished,” one public health expert noted. “We’re only beginning to understand their true, long-term impact.” (BBC Inputs)