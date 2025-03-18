At least 404 people have been killed and over 660 were left injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

At least 404 people have been killed and over 660 were left injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, quoting the Palestinian health authorities.

Over 6oo injured people arrived at hospitals with several other victims of the airstrikes believed to be buried under rubble, the report further stated citing Gaza’s health ministry.

According to the Red Cross, medical facilities in the Gaza Strip were “overwhelmed” following the deadly attacks.

“What we heard from Palestine Crescent colleagues this morning is that many medical facilities are literally overwhelmed across Gaza,” Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, reportedly said at a briefing in Geneva.

