Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that the death toll in Gaza has soared to at least 41,455, with 95,878 others injured, as Israel’s military offensive continues.

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that the death toll in Gaza has soared to at least 41,455, with 95,878 others injured, as Israel’s military offensive, which began on October 7, continues. Civilians, including women and children, make up a significant portion of the casualties, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

In Lebanon, more than 100 people, including women, children, and paramedics, have been killed today alone, according to the country’s health ministry. The airstrikes, which have predominantly targeted southern Lebanon, also left around 400 people injured. This marks the highest daily death toll since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted earlier this month.

More details awaited.

