Sunday, April 6, 2025
Over 50 Countries Reached Out To White House For Trade Talks, Trump Adviser Says

More than 50 countries have contacted the White House to initiate trade talks, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said.

The tariffs, which were announced by President Trump on Wednesday, target a broad range of U.S. imports and have already prompted retaliatory measures from China.


More than 50 countries have contacted the White House to initiate trade talks, Reuters reported Sunday, quoting a top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. The development follows the Trump administration’s recent implementation of sweeping tariffs that have sent shockwaves through international markets.

Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, made the announcement during an interview on ABC News’ This Week, where he sought to clarify the administration’s stance on the tariffs. Despite the widespread market turmoil and growing concerns about a potential global trade war, Hassett denied claims that President Trump had implemented the tariffs with the intention of crashing the stock market. He stressed there was no “political coercion” of the U.S. Federal Reserve, dispelling claims that the tariffs were designed to force the central bank to lower interest rates.

Trump had hinted at such a strategy in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he shared a video that appeared to suggest the tariffs were aimed at pressuring the Federal Reserve to make interest rate cuts.

The tariffs, which were announced by President Trump on Wednesday, target a broad range of U.S. imports and have already prompted retaliatory measures from China. These moves have sparked fears of a global trade war, with many economists warning of the potential for an economic slowdown or even recession if the tensions escalate further.

In a separate interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the recent stock market declines, reportedly saying there was “no reason” to predict a recession based solely on the tariffs. While acknowledging the volatility caused by the policy changes, Bessent insisted that the long-term benefits of the tariffs would outweigh the short-term disruptions.

However, the Trump administration’s trade stance has left many countries wary, with world leaders seeking to begin negotiations with the U.S. to secure favourable terms amid economic uncertainty.

ALSO READ: How Countries Are Responding To Trump’s Tariffs | Explained

