Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

At least 50,144 Palestinians have been killed and 113,704 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October 2023, Gaza health ministry said.

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report


At least 50,144 Palestinians have been killed and 113,704 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October 2023, foreign media reported, quoting the Gaza health ministry as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also noted that thousands more are likely buried under rubble, unaccounted for in the current toll.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The conflict renewed with a series of Hamas-led attacks on Israeli territories, leading to casualties on both sides. In response, Israel initiated extensive military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages. The hostilities have since escalated, causing widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Meanwhile, the United Nations has condemned the continuous airstrikes, describing them as a “bloody stain on our collective consciousness.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Monday, Egypt proposed a new truce that includes the release of five Hamas-held hostages in exchange for humanitarian aid and a temporary halt to fighting.

ALSO READ: Strikes in Pakistani Cities See Businesses, Banks And Petrol Pumps Shut In Protest Against Baloch Leaders’ Arrests

Filed under

Gaza conflict Gaza health ministry Israel-Palestine conflict Israeli attacks on Gaza Palestinians killed in Gaza

Frederiksen slammed the U

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland
newsx

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty
newsx

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 –...
newsx

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report
newsx

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details
Neha Kakkar Cries On Stag

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 – Here’s Why This Sudden Policy Shift

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 –...

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...

Entertainment

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape’

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You Have A Joke On Me, I Laugh The Loudest

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success