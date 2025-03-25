At least 50,144 Palestinians have been killed and 113,704 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October 2023, Gaza health ministry said.

At least 50,144 Palestinians have been killed and 113,704 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October 2023, foreign media reported, quoting the Gaza health ministry as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also noted that thousands more are likely buried under rubble, unaccounted for in the current toll.​

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The conflict renewed with a series of Hamas-led attacks on Israeli territories, leading to casualties on both sides. In response, Israel initiated extensive military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages. The hostilities have since escalated, causing widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Meanwhile, the United Nations has condemned the continuous airstrikes, describing them as a “bloody stain on our collective consciousness.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Monday, Egypt proposed a new truce that includes the release of five Hamas-held hostages in exchange for humanitarian aid and a temporary halt to fighting.

ALSO READ: Strikes in Pakistani Cities See Businesses, Banks And Petrol Pumps Shut In Protest Against Baloch Leaders’ Arrests