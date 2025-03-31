Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers

Over 700 worshipers killed as Myanmar's 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits during Ramadan prayers. 60 mosques collapse, pushing total quake deaths beyond 1,700.

Over 700 Muslims Killed As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar During Ramadan Prayers


More than 700 worshipers were killed when a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, during prayer time in the holy month of Ramadan, according to a Myanmar Muslim organization. The disaster, which has claimed over 1,700 lives so far, left behind widespread destruction, with 60 mosques damaged or destroyed, particularly in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

Mosques Collapse as Worshipers Pray

Tun Kyi, a member of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, revealed that the earthquake struck while hundreds of worshipers were inside mosques offering prayers. The exact number of victims from the mosques remains uncertain, and it is unclear if they are included in the official death toll.

Videos shared by The Irrawaddy online news site showed mosques collapsing and people running for safety as the tremors shook the ground. Many of the affected religious structures were older buildings, making them more vulnerable to earthquakes.

Myanmar Earthquake: Widespread Destruction and Rising Death Toll

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest in Myanmar’s history, has caused massive devastation, trapping many people under debris. The official toll has already surpassed 1,700 deaths, and with ongoing rescue operations, the numbers are expected to rise.

This tragedy has not only claimed thousands of lives but has also destroyed religious sites, raising concerns about the structural integrity of Myanmar’s historical buildings.

ALSO READ: Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

