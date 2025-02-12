Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Over Immigration Policies, The Justice Dept Is Sueing The State Of New York And Top Officials: Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi in her first press conference since being confirmed as U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing New York state and its top officials for allegedly prioritizing undocumented immigrants over American citizens.

“As you know, we sued Illinois, and now it’s New York’s turn,” Bondi stated, referencing previous legal action taken against other states.

The lawsuit targets not only the state of New York but also Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Mark Schroeder, the commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

DOJ’s Broader Legal Battles

Bondi’s announcement comes amid a turbulent period for the Justice Department. Federal judges recently blocked 12 policies advanced by the Trump administration. These include attempts to restrict federal spending, end automatic birthright citizenship, and change policies related to transgender individuals in federal facilities.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized what she described as “liberal judges” issuing injunctions, arguing that these decisions were an abuse of judicial power. Former President Trump vowed to pursue every legal avenue to challenge the rulings, saying, “Each injunction is an attempt to thwart the will of the people.”

Who Is Pam Bondi?

Pam Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general for eight years and spent 18 years as a state prosecutor. She gained national attention for defending Trump during his first impeachment trial. Known for her close ties to the former president, Bondi was appointed Attorney General after Trump’s re-election.

Several of Trump’s former defense attorneys now hold top positions at the Justice Department. Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who defended Trump in various legal matters, were appointed deputy attorney general and principal associate deputy attorney general, respectively. John Sauer, who represented Trump at the Supreme Court, now serves as solicitor general.

Despite concerns raised by Democrats about Bondi’s potential political bias, she assured lawmakers at her confirmation hearing that her decisions would remain independent. “Politics will not play a part,” she said. “I’ve demonstrated my impartiality throughout my career, and that will not change.”

Since Bondi’s confirmation, the Justice Department has faced criticism for controversial actions, including the firing of prosecutors involved in the investigation of the January 6 Capitol attack and Trump’s broad use of pardons for those charged in connection with the event.

Immigration Policy Pam Bondi

