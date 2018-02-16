British charity Oxfam who has set up a new action plan to look over the past sexual misconduct and keeping an eye on the present scenario of the organisation, New rules are being implemented in the organisation director Winnie Byanyima appealed to all the victims and requested to come forward for justice.The British Charity has undergone a lot of criticism after the staff of the charity hired prostitutes in Haiti in 2011.

British Charity Oxfam unveiled an action plan against the sexual misconduct following the stains of a prostitution scandal. Oxfam says a commission will be set up for investigating past and present allegation of exploitation by the staff. Oxford International’s executive director Winnie Byanyima invited all the victims to come forward for justice and further said she is here for all the woman who has faced the abuse. The British Charity has undergone a lot of criticism after the staff of the charity hired prostitutes in Haiti in 2011.

Byanyima added the organisation is hurt by the conduct but it cannot shut down us, the world needs Oxfam. She admits there were sex offenders and the organisation is taking all the necessary action to curb such shameful act and new rules are implemented in the organisation. The British charity has refused the lack of transparency over the Haiti affair, which has gathered a good number of supporters against Oxfam and has led British Government to cut down funds of the organisation.

Byanyima went on explaining the reforms that will take place at Oxfam includes, The organisation has set up high-level commission that will view the past claims of sexual exploitation and will also have eye on the present practices in the organisation, the number of employees will be doubled in order to safeguard the charity statutes more than of tripling the budget. There will be a set up of a global database of sex offenders who cannot falsely re-offend other charitable trusts. After the allegations of the sexual misconduct, the charity has lost celebrity ambassadors including actress Minnie Driver, and Noble prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.