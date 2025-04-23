Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, global leaders have come forward to condemn the violence and express solidarity with India.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as “an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world.” He also conveyed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a personal phone call.

Australia Expresses Strong Support

Taking to social media, Albanese shared details of his conversation with Modi: “This afternoon I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world. Those responsible must be held to account. Australia and India are great friends and we stand with India at this difficult time.”

Australia’s Ministry of External Affairs echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the country’s commitment to India during this moment of grief. Their post reaffirmed full support in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

Global Voices Stand with India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also expressed his sorrow after hearing about the tragedy. He posted, “Having woken in London to news of the shocking terrorist attack in Kashmir, I’m appalled by the senseless deaths of so many. New Zealanders’ thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time.”

From the Commonwealth, Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey offered heartfelt condolences and underscored a united front against terrorism.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The Commonwealth stands in solidarity with the people of India at this time,” she said.

In her statement, she added, “We are united in our determination today. The Commonwealth speaks with one voice that the terrorists will not succeed in their divisive mission to undermine our Commonwealth Charter values of peace, inclusiveness, tolerance, respect and understanding.”

She reiterated, “We reiterate our absolute condemnation of all acts of terrorism in whatever form or wherever they occur or by whomsoever perpetrated, with the consequent tragic loss of life and human suffering.”

Security Tightened in Aftermath

The Pahalgam terror incident has been labeled one of the most severe since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Security forces launched search operations immediately after the attack to track down the perpetrators.

Authorities have since bolstered security in the region. Scenes from the normally vibrant tourist destination now show empty streets and heightened alertness.

In response, various groups have called for a Jammu bandh, reflecting the growing public outcry and demand for justice.

