Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, global leaders have come forward to condemn the violence and express solidarity with India.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability


In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, global leaders have come forward to condemn the violence and express solidarity with India.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as “an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world.” He also conveyed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a personal phone call.

Australia Expresses Strong Support

Taking to social media, Albanese shared details of his conversation with Modi: “This afternoon I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world. Those responsible must be held to account. Australia and India are great friends and we stand with India at this difficult time.”

Australia’s Ministry of External Affairs echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the country’s commitment to India during this moment of grief. Their post reaffirmed full support in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Global Voices Stand with India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also expressed his sorrow after hearing about the tragedy. He posted, “Having woken in London to news of the shocking terrorist attack in Kashmir, I’m appalled by the senseless deaths of so many. New Zealanders’ thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time.”

From the Commonwealth, Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey offered heartfelt condolences and underscored a united front against terrorism.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The Commonwealth stands in solidarity with the people of India at this time,” she said.

In her statement, she added, “We are united in our determination today. The Commonwealth speaks with one voice that the terrorists will not succeed in their divisive mission to undermine our Commonwealth Charter values of peace, inclusiveness, tolerance, respect and understanding.”

She reiterated, “We reiterate our absolute condemnation of all acts of terrorism in whatever form or wherever they occur or by whomsoever perpetrated, with the consequent tragic loss of life and human suffering.”

Security Tightened in Aftermath

The Pahalgam terror incident has been labeled one of the most severe since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Security forces launched search operations immediately after the attack to track down the perpetrators.

Authorities have since bolstered security in the region. Scenes from the normally vibrant tourist destination now show empty streets and heightened alertness.

In response, various groups have called for a Jammu bandh, reflecting the growing public outcry and demand for justice.

ALSO READ: TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

 

Filed under

Anthony albanese Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch
Indian tectonic plate is

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist
newsx

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours
India suspends Indus Wate

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability
newsx

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After