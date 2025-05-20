Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ethiopian Ambassador Points Finger at Pakistanis

He pointed out that the attackers had deliberately targeted individuals based on their religion, calling the act both unacceptable and horrifying.

Ethiopian Ambassador to India, Fesseha Shawel Gebre, has come down hard on Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. The Ambassador voiced strong support for India, praising its calm and measured response to what he called an act of cross-border aggression.

“It Was Pakistanis Who Came to India”: Ethiopian Envoy

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Gebre emphasized the need for global solidarity in combating terrorism, stressing the parallels between the challenges faced by India and Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia has condemned the terrorist act. India has responded very responsibly and did not escalate… It is not Indians who went to Pakistan to create a problem; it is the Pakistanis who came to India to create a problem,” he said.

He pointed out that the attackers had deliberately targeted individuals based on their religion, calling the act both unacceptable and horrifying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They were identifying people with religion. This is terrible… This is unacceptable… Like India, Ethiopia is also fighting terrorism in East Africa… We are also getting a delegation from India at the end of May,” Gebre added.

The Ambassador also revealed that a high-level Indian delegation is expected to visit Ethiopia before the end of May to provide a detailed briefing on the incident and discuss future cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

India Launches Operation Sindoor in Retaliation

In a strong counter-response, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror training facilities located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This decisive action was aimed at dismantling the infrastructure responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Following these strikes, tensions briefly escalated with a military exchange, prompting a direct conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. This dialogue led to an understanding to halt further military activities.

India has also planned a diplomatic outreach in response to the attack and Operation Sindoor. A multi-party delegation has been formed to engage with key international stakeholders, particularly members of the UN Security Council.

The team includes leaders from across the political spectrum—Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP).

Yoga, Coffee, and Cultural Diplomacy

Apart from security issues, Ambassador Gebre took a moment to celebrate India’s global cultural influence, particularly through yoga, which he compared to Ethiopia’s own legacy—coffee.

Speaking on the Harit Yoga initiative at the Ethiopian Embassy, he said, “In Ethiopia, we don’t have Hindus; we are Christians and Muslims in equal numbers, but they still do yoga… They are not Hindus, but they still cross their legs, meditate, pray and do rituals, so it is beyond one religion… If you go anywhere in the world and mention the word ‘yoga’, people do know what yoga is… It is like yourself, your body, and your spirit coming together and listening to your inner self.”

He further added, “Just like India has given yoga to the world, Ethiopia has given coffee… We will promote yoga and coffee together… India is good because it cares for humans, animals, birds, and plants. We need to take a lesson from India.”

The Ministry of AYUSH describes the Harit Yoga programme as a sustainability initiative that fuses yoga practices with environmental action such as tree planting and community clean-up efforts.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Khamenei To Trump: Iran Won’t Budge, Leader Rejects ‘Nonsense’ Demands