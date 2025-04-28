Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Global Protests Erupt as Indian Community Demands Justice for Victims

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Global Protests Erupt as Indian Community Demands Justice for Victims

Indian community members across the world came together on Sunday to stage large protests demanding justice for the 26 people who were killed in last week’s brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. Demonstrations were reported from countries like Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, and the United States.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Global Protests Erupt as Indian Community Demands Justice for Victims

Demonstrations were reported from countries like Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, and the United States.


Indian community members across the world came together on Sunday to stage large protests demanding justice for the 26 people who were killed in last week’s brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. Demonstrations were reported from countries like Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, and the United States.

Waving Indian flags, holding placards, and chanting slogans against Pakistan, protestors gathered in major cities to express solidarity with the victims and to call for strong action against those responsible.

Indian Flags and Messages of Support

Many protestors carried signs with powerful messages showing support for India. Some placards read slogans like “India, we stand with you,” as crowds raised their voices demanding accountability.

“Pakistan has executed many attacks previously as well, we have seen Pulwama, 26/11 (Mumbai) and now the Pahalgam terror attack. We don’t represent a religion or a political party. We just want to send out a message to Pakistan,” a protester in Paris told ANI.

The demonstrations, often organized spontaneously by local Indian communities, drew large turnouts, with people emphasizing that their cause was humanitarian and not political.

Grieving Together Across Borders

In London, another member of the Indian community said their presence was meant to stand by the families devastated by the terror attack.

“We are here to show our support and solidarity to the families of the people who died in the terror attack… We hope the Indian government gives a reply to Pakistan in a language they understand,” he said during the demonstration.

In Washington, a woman participating in the protest shared her personal connection to the tragedy. She spoke about the trauma she experienced during the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s.

“We were singled out for the faith that we followed. My grandfather was targeted and was shot. He was targeted (in Kashmir) because he was a Hindu as well. April 22 brought back a lot of nightmares. We Kashmiri Hindus are facing the same and reliving the horrific incidents that happened over the decades with us,” she said.

Her emotional account struck a chord with many present, as protestors stood in silence to honor the memory of the victims.

Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

The terror attack in Pahalgam has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Investigations have pointed towards the involvement of a terror group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, making it one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent memory.

Family members of several victims in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam have told authorities that the terrorists were targeting people based on their religion. According to the families, the attackers asked each person about their faith, and those who identified themselves as Hindus were shot dead.

In response to the attack, India has launched a series of tough diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post.

Pakistan, in turn, has suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the historic Simla Agreement.

Hunt for the Attackers Intensifies

In the aftermath of the attack, Indian authorities have released sketches of three suspects believed to be involved.

The suspects have been identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleman, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai — both said to be residents of Pakistan — and Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag district.

A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for anyone providing credible information leading to their capture.

Security forces in Kashmir have intensified operations to track down the perpetrators, while officials continue to urge local citizens to share any leads.

Also Read: BIG: Top Lashkar Commander Altaf Lalli Killed In Bandipora Encounter, Sources

Filed under

global protests Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After