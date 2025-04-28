Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

As things between India and Pakistan get more tense after the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey has jumped in to support Pakistan. A Turkish military plane carrying combat gear landed in Karachi on Sunday, showing just how close the two countries are getting on the defense front.

As things between India and Pakistan get more tense after the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey has jumped in to support Pakistan.

As things between India and Pakistan get more tense after the Pahalgam terror attack, Turkey has jumped in to support Pakistan. A Turkish military plane carrying combat gear landed in Karachi on Sunday, showing just how close the two countries are getting on the defense front.

Turkish Planes Bring in Combat Supplies

According to sources, a Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules plane touched down in Karachi, loaded with military equipment for Pakistan. And it’s not just one plane — reports say six more Turkish C-130s have landed at a military base in Islamabad too.

Both Turkish and Pakistani sources confirmed the deliveries, though they didn’t share exactly what was inside the shipments.

Turkey Backs Pakistan as Regional Tensions Grow

Turkey’s help comes at a time when the region is already on edge. After the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On top of that, China is also backing Pakistan. Reports say China has been sending drones to help strengthen Pakistan’s defenses.

Together, Turkey, Pakistan, and China seem to be building a pretty solid partnership. Experts who are keeping an eye on the situation believe this could shake up the balance of power across South Asia.

Pakistan’s Border Build-Up Gets a Boost

Pakistan has been gathering war equipment along its borders recently, and this extra help from Turkey and China is giving them a big boost. With international pressure piling up and tensions rising, Pakistan is leaning heavily on its friends.

Observers say these growing military ties between the three countries show how fast alliances are shifting in the region.

Pakistan Air Force on High Alert

At the same time, Pakistan’s own military is kicking into high gear. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has activated major air bases like Pensi, Skardu, and Swat to stay ready for any action.

They’ve deployed their fighter jets — including F-16s, J-10s, and JF-17s — and combat air patrols are already flying missions to keep the skies secure.

Skardu Airbase Upgraded for Quick Response

Pakistan isn’t just moving planes around either. They’ve upgraded the Skardu airbase so that fighter jets can move in and out faster for air defense, surveillance, and combat operations if needed.

The upgrades are part of a bigger plan to make sure Pakistan’s military can react quickly if things heat up even more.