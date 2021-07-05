Pakistan alleges India’s RAW behind bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house. On Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to India.

Pakistan alleges India’s RAW behind bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s house. On Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. The PM further asked the “global community” to mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour.

Pakistan on Sunday ended its four-month pause on accusations and attacks against New Delhi, describing the June 23 bomb blast near the home of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed as “India-sponsored terrorism”. Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf told reporters in Islamabad that the mastermind of the attack that killed three people and injured 24, is an Indian citizen and he is associated with R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing).

I instructed my team to brief nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & mly Intel agencies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

On June 25, two days after the blast in Lahore’s Johar Town, Pakistani media had reported that a foreign national — now identified as Peter Paul David— had been taken off a Karachi-bound flight and moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation.