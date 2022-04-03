Bajwa, Pakistan's army leader, said on Saturday that disagreements with India should be resolved amicably through conversation

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army leader, said on Saturday that disagreements with India should be resolved amicably through conversation, and that Islamabad believed in utilizing diplomacy to resolve all issues, including Kashmir.

On the final day of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, Bajwa remarked, “With one-third of the world in the Gulf region and elsewhere engaging in some type of turmoil and war, it is imperative that we keep the flames of fire away from our region.”

Bajwa’s comments came just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked in his state of the nation speech that Pakistan needs an autonomous foreign policy, but not one that promotes hatred with any country.