A court in Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday directed the government to allow 26/11 mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to continue with his social welfare activities. The court further asked authorities to stop harassing Lashkar-e-Taiba chief. The order by court comes 2 days after the United States put Hafiz Saeed's political front Milli Muslim League under the terrorist organisation list. Hearing the petition filed by Saeed, the court asked the authorities to file its response by April 23.

Two days after the United States put Lashkar-e-Taiba founder political front Milli Muslim League under the terrorist organisation list, a court in Lahore on Thursday asked Pakistan government to allow 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind Hafeez Saeed’s with his social welfare activities. The court also ordered Islamabad authorities to stop harassing Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief. In November last year, the same court had discharged the Saeed. The court further added that Hafiz Saeed should be allowed to do his welfare activities until the next order comes. According to the reports published in a Pakistani daily, Express Tribune, the court said Hafiz Saeed has always participated in the activities related to the betterment of the society.

If the government would not allow the Saeed to perform social activities, it is against the constitution. In a petition filed in the court, Hafiz Saeed had alleged that the government is interfering in the projects run by his organisation under the pressure of India and United States and it is against the constitution. The petition was heard by Justice Ameenud Din Khan, who directed the authorities to submit their responses by April 23. According to a list by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accessed on Tuesday, April 3, 139 terrorist individuals and entities are from Pakistan. The list depicted that all those identified individuals live in Pakistan, and operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations: such as Al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed among others.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi for inciting hatred in society

On March 3, A political front of Mumbai 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) — Milli Muslim League (MML) — was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States on Tuesday. The US Department of state brought in new amendments that also included Pakistan-based banned terrorist organization Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT). In the new list, US also designated Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK) under the list of terrorist organisations.

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy doesn’t want to give up his 23-day MP salary, says he attended Parliament everyday

ALSO READ: Violent clashes shake Valley, students hit streets against killings of terrorists in recent encounters

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App