Mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, was handed over a 31-year jail sentence by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court. The Lashkar-e-Toiba chief was also fined PKR 3,40,000 by the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court. Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar delivered the verdict in the case after finding Saeed guilty under various sections of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

The warrant of commitment by the court read, “This is to authorize and require you, the said Superintendent to receive the said convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed s/o Kamal Din into your custody in the said jail, with this warrant and to keep him there safely until you receive further warrant or order of this court, carrying into effect the order of the court according to law.”

Hafiz Saeed has been in Lahore central jail since his sentencing in 2020 in a terror funding case. Pakistan has been under constant pressure to check terror financing in the country. Pakistan is currently on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failing to act upon money laundering leading to terror financing.



