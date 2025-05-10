Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not Intercept Indian Drones

The Defence Minister’s remarks came just a day after India successfully countered Pakistan’s 35-minute-long offensive by neutralizing nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed several Indian lives.

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not Intercept Indian Drones

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif


Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again drawn sharp criticism for a controversial comment, claiming that the Pakistani Army deliberately chose not to intercept Indian drones to avoid revealing their military positions.

His remarks have triggered fresh outrage, especially in the wake of Pakistan’s recent military setback.

Khawaja Asif Justifies Inaction During Indian Drone Strikes

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Khawaja Asif attempted to justify the Pakistani military’s lack of response during a drone incursion by Indian forces on May 8. According to the minister, retaliating against Indian drones would have exposed Pakistan’s defence locations to the enemy.

“I cannot go into specific operational details, but we chose not to intercept Indian drones during yesterday’s attack to protect the secrecy of our strategic defence positions,” Asif explained.

India’s Swift Response Leaves Pakistan Cornered

The Defence Minister’s remarks came just a day after India successfully countered Pakistan’s 35-minute-long offensive by neutralizing nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed several Indian lives.

Threatening Rhetoric from Pakistan’s Defence Head

Earlier on the same day, Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning to India, stating that if diplomatic and political channels failed, Pakistan would respond with military force.

“If India refuses to engage in dialogue through proper diplomatic avenues, we will answer with our guns. Pakistan can no longer afford to wait or remain silent. This is where we must draw the line,” he said.

Minister Mocked for Past Statements and Failed Claims

This is not the first time Khawaja Asif has been criticised for unusual justifications. In a recent embarrassment, he faced ridicule in global media after citing social media posts as proof of downing Indian fighter jets during “Operation Sindoor” — claims widely dismissed due to lack of credible evidence.

India’s operation on Wednesday morning was a precision counterattack following the Pahalgam terror incident. The Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan and PoK, significantly damaging Pakistan’s militant infrastructure.

