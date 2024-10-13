Pak Govt Under Fire, PTM Activist Demands Justice For Pashtuns

Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, a prominent member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has urgently called attention to the actions of the Pakistan Army against the Pashtun community, stressing the need for caution in international financial assistance to Pakistan. During a recent Pashtun Jirga held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi criticized the allocation of funds, noting that a significant portion of the country’s budget is consumed by its large military, which he claims is responsible for the deaths of countless Baloch and Pashtun individuals.

“That money is used to kill the Baloch and Pashtun people,” Afridi stated, advocating for increased scrutiny of international financial support to Pakistan. The PTM has focused on the rising violence against Pashtuns over the last six years, and during the Jirga, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen presented distressing footage documenting the community’s suffering. “The Pashtun people are known for their bravery, but witnessing these events is heartbreaking,” Afridi reflected, highlighting the emotional toll of the presentations.

Manzoor Pashteen shared tragic accounts, including the story of a young girl who lost her arms to a bomb disguised as a toy. Reports indicate that over 80,000 Pashtuns have lost their lives due to the Pakistan Army’s actions, including bombings and executions. Afridi mentioned a verified list of 6,700 missing individuals, suggesting that the actual number is likely much higher due to limited access to certain regions. Additionally, he reported that over 300,000 houses have been demolished, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Waziristan, with no compensation offered to the affected families.

The Jirga, which began on October 11, features dedicated tents for each district, culminating in a central tent displaying screens that illustrate the violence inflicted on Pashtuns. This gathering is particularly significant as it aims to unite the Pashtun community and address long-standing grievances against political parties that have historically failed to fulfill their promises.

Despite facing multiple assassination attempts and threats from the Pakistani military, Manzoor Pashteen remains steadfast in leading the PTM. Afridi recalled Pashteen’s powerful statement: “The value of a passport means nothing in the face of oppression.”

The Jirga attracted thousands of participants, showcasing substantial involvement from young Pashtuns advocating for their rights. The PTM has also organized global protests and conferences to raise awareness about the ongoing violence faced by their communities, challenging prevailing narratives that portray Pashtuns as violent.

“If we decide against terrorism and the presence of the Pakistani military in our areas, we could significantly shift the dynamics,” Afridi asserted. He also pointed out the exploitation of local resources by both Pakistan and foreign countries, often to the detriment of the communities most affected.

Addressing attempts by Pakistan to create divisions between the Baloch and Pashtun communities, Afridi emphasized that these efforts have largely failed. “Both the Pashtun and Baloch people are aware of their respective identities and have established close collaboration,” he noted.

Afridi urged member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to hold Pakistan accountable, asserting that Pakistan’s current state is untenable for the international community. He called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to scrutinize how funds are allocated, insisting that financial support should not contribute to terrorism.

“They should engage with Pakistan to encourage it to come to its senses and provide the basic fundamental rights to the Baloch and Pashtun people, including sovereignty over their land,” Afridi concluded.

Discussing the current conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi reiterated the need for the Pakistani army to cease its operations in Pashtun territories. “We do not want a proxy war on our land. We want the Pakistani army, which is sponsoring terrorism in our region, to leave,” he stated. He emphasized that maintaining a military presence in Pashtun areas would be increasingly difficult for the state of Pakistan.

Additionally, Afridi reported that over 10,000 hectares of land have been illegally seized by the Pakistani army, exacerbating tensions. This situation has led to widespread opposition among Pashtuns, who view the army as a primary cause of terrorism in their region and its key sponsor.

