The Pakistan Army has denied allegations by Prime Minister Imran Khan that it had given three options to the latter amid the volatile political situation in the country. Resignation, dissolution, or no-trust vote — the three options that Imran Khan claims were given to him by the military.

The Pak military has denied the allegations and claimed that the ruling party approached the Pak military’s top brass to fix a meeting between PM Imran Khan and Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the political scenario in the country. According to sources cited by The News International, the meeting of Pak PM Imran Khan with the country’s Army chief and DG-ISI was fixed at the request of the ruling government.

As per a report, three “options” were mutually discussed between the government and the military side and that Imran Khan agreed to the option of dissolving assembly and holding early elections. However, the opposition rejected the proposal of dissolution of assembly, as per Pakistani media reports.

According to a source cited by The News International, the military is staying neutral but encourages both Khan and the Opposition to sit together and discuss the economy and political stability of the country.