PTI stated that they not inviting any actor or former cricketers for his oath ceremony set to take place on August 11

On Tuesday, newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his Twitter handle and thanked his friend and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for being a part of his oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan. PTI chief Khan further termed Navjot Singh Sidhu as a peace ambassador and claimed that he was welcomed with amazing love and affection by the people of Pakistan. Later, Pakistan PM Imran Khan further slammed those who were criticising the Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Sidhu for visiting Pakistan.

Lauding Navjot Singh Sidhu’s efforts for being a part of his oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that the people cannot progress without peace.

Slamming the critics, Imran Khan said that in order to move forward, India and Pakistan must resolve their differences and conflicts using dialogue. He added that the Kashmir issue can also be resolved using dialogue only.

To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts incl Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading https://t.co/V2UkXp0WwS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

Urging the Indian authorities to start the dialogue process, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the best way to uplift the people and to remove the poverty is by starting a dialogue and trading between the two nations.

The following development comes to light just a few days after, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu for showering his affections towards Pakistan Military General Bajwa. Later, Bajrang Dal also shared a video on various social media platforms declaring a Rs 5 reward for Sidhu’s head. In the video, the Agra president of Bajrang Dal said the Punjab Cabinet Minister will be welcomed with shoes if he ever visits Agra.

