After swearing in as Pakistan’s PM, Shehbaz Sharif ordered the issuing of a diplomatic passport to his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday.

It is being said that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on a diplomatic passport after Eid.

Since his removal from office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case, the Imran Khan government has filed several corruption proceedings against the former leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

However, the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to travel overseas for illness, Nawaz Sharif left for London in 2019.

He had made an assurance to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan within four weeks or as soon as he was certified well and fit to travel by physicians, citing his criminal record.