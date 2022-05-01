President Arif Alvi visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Saturday, saying that any attempt to harm Pakistan's relations with China will be thwarted.

Alvi claimed that the suicide attack in Karachi that killed three Chinese nationals was the result of the country’s opponents’ “hostile purpose.”

According to Xinhua, the Pakistani President made the remarks during a visit to the Chinese embassy, where he expressed condolences to the Chinese side for the teachers’ deaths and strongly condemned the attack, saying that Pakistan will spare no effort to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.

Adding further he said that the terrorists intended to harm the Pakistan-China friendship and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s building (CPEC).

A vehicle exploded outside the Confucius Institute, a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University, on Tuesday afternoon, killing four persons, three of them were Chinese nationals.

The incident was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has been fighting Chinese investments in Balochistan, particularly under the CPEC.