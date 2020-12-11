In a major revelation the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee has allowed payment of Pakistani Rs 1.5 lakh a month to 26/11 Mumbai attack planner Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, the operations head of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakirur Rehman Lakhvi.

Lakhvi was the mastermind behind the 26/11 deadly terror attacks in Mumbai, India. As per the media report of an Indian circulate daily, it has been learnt that the monthly payment to Lakhvi covers his expenses relating to food (Rs 50,000), medicines (Rs 45,000), public utility charges (Rs 20,000), lawyer fee (Rs 20,000) and transportation (Rs 15,000) totalling to 1.5L per month.

Showing Pakistan’s inefficiency to punish such hardcore terror masterminds Lakhvi has been out on bail since 2015. At the plenary meeting of FATF, India has said that Pakistan has fulfilled only 21 out of 27 action items and also continues to shelter terrorists.

Also Read: China’s crackdown on billionaires: Xi Jinping stresses on ‘common prosperity’

Pakistan has been funding anti-India voices on its home ground without any repercussions. Earlier in August 2019, the 1267 committee had approved Pakistan’s request to permit Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account for “basic expenses”.