The Supreme Court f Pakistan will today resume the hearing on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar. The apex court took suo moto cognizance of the dissolution of the National Assembly after the Speaker rejected the no-trust vote on Sunday on “constitutional” grounds. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that the judiciary can interfere to some extent in the proceedings of the National Assembly after arguments on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature were advanced.

The top court refused to stay the ruling of the Speaker on Sunday. Notices were issued to the Prime Minister, the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar , and Deputy Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani.

As per an ARY News report, the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and members of the opposition were among those who reached the court on the matter.

The matter is being heard by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.