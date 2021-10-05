Emphasising that Pakistan's representative talks about peace and security here, Amarnath stressed that Pakistan prime minister "glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs".

Pakistan’s permanent representative talks about peace, security here, while his Prime Minister Imran Khan “glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs”, India said in its Right of Reply at the First Committee General Debate, 76th session of United Nations General Assembly here on Monday (local time).

In Right of Reply, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, A Amarnath said: “As the epicentre of global terrorism, Pakistan has repeatedly indulged in cross-border terrorism against its neighbours, with no regard for UN principles.”

Emphasising that Pakistan’s representative talks about peace and security here, Amarnath stressed that Pakistan prime minister “glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs”. The First Committee deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community and seeks out solutions to the challenges in the international security regime.

Underlining that and Islamabad has been making desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods at multilateral forums, he said that such acts deserve collective contempt. “Pakistan has made a number of unsubstantiated allegations against India including in relation to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These do not merit a response as they pertain to matters internal to India,” he said.

“Let me reiterate here that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was, is and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the area that is under illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he added. Further, Amarnath said, “We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all these areas under its illegal occupation.”