Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of an intel body in the country that will co-ordinate over two dozen spy agencies in the country. The committee will be led by the chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Pakistan has brought its civilian and military agencies under the control of the ISI chief. Reports suggest that the plan of action or the execution of the committee has not been discussed much as of now. However, the discussions about the founding of the intel body have been happening there.

The committee will be governed by the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is likely to increase the control of the military over the key institutions of Pakistan.

Before the proposal of Pakistan’s National Intelligence Coordination Committee was sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the intelligence agencies had a couple of rounds of discussions. Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the proposal of the establishment of this committee.

