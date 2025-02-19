Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Maid Accused Of Being Tortured And Murdered For Stealing Chocolates

Iqra, a domestic worker since the age of 8, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse by her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, Sana.

A 13-year-old girl named Iqra has passed away in Pakistan after she was reportedly tortured by her employers for stealing chocolates. The death of the girl, which happened in Rawalpindi on February 12, 2025, has sparked outrage, with demands for justice pouring into social media under the hashtag #JusticeforIqra.

Iqra, a domestic worker since the age of 8, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse by her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, Sana. The body of the little girl bore visible signs of abuse, such as multiple fractures on her legs and arms and a severe head wound. She died soon after being rushed to the hospital.

Iqra’s father, Sana Ullah, a 45-year-old farmer by profession, was distraught at the loss of his daughter. He stated that he was left with no option but send Iqra out to work as a child because of the financial constraints. Iqra had been earning roughly $28 per month from her employers among the eight children. Nonetheless, the working conditions were said to be tough and abusive.

The abuse, as per police investigations, started after Iqra was accused of stealing chocolates. Initial reports suggested that she was brutally beaten before she died. Her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, and a Quran teacher who worked for the family have been arrested by the authorities. The teacher had taken Iqra to the hospital and reported that her father had passed away and her mother was not around before abandoning her.

This case has highlighted the problem of child labor and exploitation of domestic workers in Pakistan, where the laws vary by province. In Punjab, where this took place, children below the age of 15 are not allowed to work as domestic servants. Such laws are usually not enforced, and vulnerable children continue to experience poor and abusive working conditions.

Activists have condemned the incident, with one, Shehr Bano, saying, “My heart weeps blood tears. How many children are abused daily for a few thousand rupees job?” The incident has shed light on the wide inequalities between the poor and the wealthy in Pakistan, where ruling elites treat domestic workers as throwaways.

The shocking death of Iqra has raised debate on social media, where there are people who were shocked and appalled that the life of such an innocent girl was lost over something as insignificant as chocolate. “She lost her life over chocolate?” one person asked. Another stated, “This is not only a crime; it’s an indication of a system that allows the affluent to use the poor as disposable commodities.”

