Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Maid Accused Of Being Tortured And Murdered For Stealing Chocolates

Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Maid Accused Of Being Tortured And Murdered For Stealing Chocolates

Iqra, a domestic worker since the age of 8, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse by her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, Sana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Maid Accused Of Being Tortured And Murdered For Stealing Chocolates


A 13-year-old girl named Iqra has passed away in Pakistan after she was reportedly tortured by her employers for stealing chocolates. The death of the girl, which happened in Rawalpindi on February 12, 2025, has sparked outrage, with demands for justice pouring into social media under the hashtag #JusticeforIqra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Iqra, a domestic worker since the age of 8, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse by her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, Sana. The body of the little girl bore visible signs of abuse, such as multiple fractures on her legs and arms and a severe head wound. She died soon after being rushed to the hospital.

Iqra’s father, Sana Ullah, a 45-year-old farmer by profession, was distraught at the loss of his daughter. He stated that he was left with no option but send Iqra out to work as a child because of the financial constraints. Iqra had been earning roughly $28 per month from her employers among the eight children. Nonetheless, the working conditions were said to be tough and abusive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The abuse, as per police investigations, started after Iqra was accused of stealing chocolates. Initial reports suggested that she was brutally beaten before she died. Her employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife, and a Quran teacher who worked for the family have been arrested by the authorities. The teacher had taken Iqra to the hospital and reported that her father had passed away and her mother was not around before abandoning her.

This case has highlighted the problem of child labor and exploitation of domestic workers in Pakistan, where the laws vary by province. In Punjab, where this took place, children below the age of 15 are not allowed to work as domestic servants. Such laws are usually not enforced, and vulnerable children continue to experience poor and abusive working conditions.

Activists have condemned the incident, with one, Shehr Bano, saying, “My heart weeps blood tears. How many children are abused daily for a few thousand rupees job?” The incident has shed light on the wide inequalities between the poor and the wealthy in Pakistan, where ruling elites treat domestic workers as throwaways.

The shocking death of Iqra has raised debate on social media, where there are people who were shocked and appalled that the life of such an innocent girl was lost over something as insignificant as chocolate. “She lost her life over chocolate?” one person asked. Another stated, “This is not only a crime; it’s an indication of a system that allows the affluent to use the poor as disposable commodities.”

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Firecracker Explosion During Football Match In Kerala’s Malappuram Leaves Over 30 Injured

Filed under

Pakistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi HC

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi...

Entertainment

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox