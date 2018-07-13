At least 15 people, including Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani, were killed in the blast that occurred during an election rally in Balochistan’s Mastung in Pakistan amid tensions over former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s arrival in the country. Raisani is the second election candidate to be killed in terrorist attack in last 3 days in the run up to the general elections in Pakistan. The general elections will take place on July 25.

