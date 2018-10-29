Two paramedics have been arrested from Pakistan's Punjab province for raping, assaulting and raping a minor Sikh girl in an ambulance. As per reports, the victim is said to be a mentally unstable 15-year-old girl.

The atrocities against the women are one of the major challenges for women across the world. Recently, a 15-year-old Sikh girl was brutally beaten and raped by two men inside an ambulance in Pakistan. The victim is said to be mentally unstable and was reported missing from Saturday, October 27. According to reports, the minor girl had gone missing from a Gurdwara in Nankana Sahib located in Pakistan’s Punjab province. After the girl went missing, her parents filed a missing report with the concerned police authorities.

Further commenting on the matter, the father of the victim said that while he was trying to locate his daughter he saw an ambulance and heard the screams of a girl. Later, when he approached the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 ambulance, he found that two men were assaulting his daughter. The incident took place at Nankana bypass where the accused had parked the ambulance. After noticing the father, the accused threw the mentally unstable minor girl on the road and fled from the incident spot.

Finding his daughter injured and in pain, the father rushed her to a nearby hospital. The doctors looking after the victim said that her condition was stable. Later, he filed a police complaint at the Nakana Police Station in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Commenting on the spine-chilling incident, the investigating police officer at Nankana Police station told PTI that they have filed an FIR in the matter. The two accused were later identified as Ahsan Ali and Sameen Haider. The two accused are the government employees working at Rescue emergency service. Taking cognizance of the matter, the investigating police arrested the two accused.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at the Rescue 1122 said that an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter. he added that they are in full cooperating with the investigating police authorities.

