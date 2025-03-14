Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
  Pakistan Accuses India Of 'Sponsoring Terrorism' During Train Hijack Incident

Pakistan Accuses India Of ‘Sponsoring Terrorism’ During Train Hijack Incident

Pakistan accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" about the recent train hijack attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Pakistan did not mention India by name in its release but claimed that there was foreign involvement in the attack that killed 21 passengers and over 30 Pakistani security personnel.

Pakistan Accuses India Of 'Sponsoring Terrorism' During Train Hijack Incident

Balochistan Train Hijack


Pakistan accused India of “sponsoring terrorism” about the recent train hijack attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Pakistan did not mention India by name in its release but claimed that there was foreign involvement in the attack that killed 21 passengers and over 30 Pakistani security personnel.

In a media briefing on the hostage crisis, which took more than 24 hours, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan asserted that the terrorists were directly in touch with “Afghanistan-based planners” during the crisis. He once again reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing call upon Afghanistan to stop the use of its territory by terrorist organizations like the BLA.

Pakistan Calls on Afghanistan to ActKhan called on Afghanistan to take stern action against the culprits and their suspected sponsors. “We call upon Afghanistan to hold the organisers and sponsors of this heinous act accountable and assist Pakistan in bringing the actual sponsors of terrorism to justice,” he said, according to PTI.

India dismisses Pakistan’s charges as false

India strongly denied the charges, terming them baseless. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reacted to the statement, saying, “We strongly reject Pakistan’s baseless allegations.

The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should concentrate on its own domestic problems instead of trying to deflect responsibility.”

BLA attack and military response

The BLA had kidnapped passengers of the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, threatening that any military action would lead to the killing of the hostages. But on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army confirmed that all 33 attackers who had taken over the train in Balochistan were killed, and the rest of the passengers were rescued successfully.

When asked about any likely change in Pakistan’s policy towards India’s reported involvement in BLA activities, Khan replied, “There is no change in our policy. India still patronizes terrorism against Pakistan. However, in this specific incident, we have tracked communications to Afghanistan.”

Pakistan Accuses India of Destabilization AttemptsPakistan’s Foreign Office also accused India of attempting to “destabilize its neighboring countries and running a global assassination campaign.” Khan further claimed that Indian media was “glorifying the BLA,” which he suggested reflects India’s unofficial stance on the matter.

Pakistan’s Counter-terrorism strategy

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism, Khan outlined a “multi-faceted anti-terrorism” strategy, incorporating military operations, intelligence-based initiatives, and diplomatic engagements.

The latest events put further pressure on India-Pakistan relations as tensions mount over cross-border security issues.

