Pakistan Activates Emergency Measures To Secure Pharmaceutical Supplies Amid India Trade Suspension

Key medicines such as anti-rabies vaccines, anti-snake venom, cancer treatments, and biological therapies are now prioritized to prevent potential shortages.

Currently, Pakistan relies on India for 30% to 40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials,

Following India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan retaliated by cutting off all trade ties with India.

According to a report by Geo News, this abrupt halt has prompted Pakistani health authorities to initiate “emergency preparedness” to safeguard pharmaceutical supplies.

DRAP Confirms Contingency Planning Already Underway

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) confirmed that no formal directive has yet been issued regarding the pharmaceutical sector. However, officials reassured that contingency measures, developed since the 2019 trade tensions, are already being activated.

A senior DRAP official stated, “Following the 2019 crisis, we had started preparing for such contingencies. We are now actively looking at alternative avenues to meet our pharmaceutical needs.”

Pakistan’s Heavy Reliance on Indian Pharmaceutical Supplies

Currently, 30% to 40% of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical raw materials — including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and advanced therapies — are imported from India. In response to the trade disruption, DRAP is seeking alternative sources from countries like China, Russia, and several European nations to maintain essential drug availability.

Despite DRAP’s proactive stance, pharmaceutical industry insiders and health experts have raised alarms over potential critical shortages if swift action isn’t taken.

A senior official from the Ministry of National Health Services, speaking anonymously, emphasized Pakistan’s dependence on Indian imports, particularly for life-saving drugs.

Black Market Concerns Add to Worries

Adding complexity to the situation, the illegal trade of unregistered and unapproved medicines continues through routes like Afghanistan, Iran, Dubai, and the eastern border. Although these channels partially fill gaps, they pose significant risks due to inconsistent quality and unreliable supply.

On Thursday, a delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) traveled to Islamabad to request that pharmaceutical trade be exempted from the India trade ban. Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Chairman of PPMA, stressed the urgent need to safeguard access to raw materials essential for producing life-saving drugs.

The delegation also met with officials from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to reinforce the appeal for an exemption, citing the potential risk to patient lives.

Experts Advocate for Domestic Production

Some public health experts view the current crisis as an opportunity for Pakistan to invest heavily in local production of APIs, vaccines, and biological products. “This crisis could be a turning point for Pakistan,” said Zafar Iqbal, a senior health expert.

The latest tensions follow the deadliest attack in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019. Terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in a brutal assault in Pahalgam, reigniting national and regional tensions.