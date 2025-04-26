Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Activates Emergency Measures To Secure Pharmaceutical Supplies Amid India Trade Suspension

Pakistan Activates Emergency Measures To Secure Pharmaceutical Supplies Amid India Trade Suspension

Key medicines such as anti-rabies vaccines, anti-snake venom, cancer treatments, and biological therapies are now prioritized to prevent potential shortages.

Pakistan Activates Emergency Measures To Secure Pharmaceutical Supplies Amid India Trade Suspension

Currently, Pakistan relies on India for 30% to 40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials,


Following India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan retaliated by cutting off all trade ties with India.

According to a report by Geo News, this abrupt halt has prompted Pakistani health authorities to initiate “emergency preparedness” to safeguard pharmaceutical supplies.

DRAP Confirms Contingency Planning Already Underway

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) confirmed that no formal directive has yet been issued regarding the pharmaceutical sector. However, officials reassured that contingency measures, developed since the 2019 trade tensions, are already being activated.

A senior DRAP official stated, “Following the 2019 crisis, we had started preparing for such contingencies. We are now actively looking at alternative avenues to meet our pharmaceutical needs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan’s Heavy Reliance on Indian Pharmaceutical Supplies

Currently, 30% to 40% of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical raw materials — including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and advanced therapies — are imported from India. In response to the trade disruption, DRAP is seeking alternative sources from countries like China, Russia, and several European nations to maintain essential drug availability.

Key medicines such as anti-rabies vaccines, anti-snake venom, cancer treatments, and biological therapies are now prioritized to prevent potential shortages.

Despite DRAP’s proactive stance, pharmaceutical industry insiders and health experts have raised alarms over potential critical shortages if swift action isn’t taken.

A senior official from the Ministry of National Health Services, speaking anonymously, emphasized Pakistan’s dependence on Indian imports, particularly for life-saving drugs.

Black Market Concerns Add to Worries

Adding complexity to the situation, the illegal trade of unregistered and unapproved medicines continues through routes like Afghanistan, Iran, Dubai, and the eastern border. Although these channels partially fill gaps, they pose significant risks due to inconsistent quality and unreliable supply.

On Thursday, a delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) traveled to Islamabad to request that pharmaceutical trade be exempted from the India trade ban. Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Chairman of PPMA, stressed the urgent need to safeguard access to raw materials essential for producing life-saving drugs.

The delegation also met with officials from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to reinforce the appeal for an exemption, citing the potential risk to patient lives.

Experts Advocate for Domestic Production

Some public health experts view the current crisis as an opportunity for Pakistan to invest heavily in local production of APIs, vaccines, and biological products. “This crisis could be a turning point for Pakistan,” said Zafar Iqbal, a senior health expert.

The latest tensions follow the deadliest attack in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019. Terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in a brutal assault in Pahalgam, reigniting national and regional tensions.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

Filed under

India Pakistan news Pakistan drug supply

Trump has been urging bot

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To...
The explosion sent a huge

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750...
Maharashtra Man Shares De

Were The Pahalgam Terrorists Spotted In Kashmir’s Betaab Valley Days Before Attack? An Instagram Reel...
Currently, Pakistan relie

Pakistan Activates Emergency Measures To Secure Pharmaceutical Supplies Amid India Trade Suspension
Seema Haider

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s...
Misha Agrawal dies at 24

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To Stop The War

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To...

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750 Injured Leaving Multiple Buildings Damaged

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750...

Were The Pahalgam Terrorists Spotted In Kashmir’s Betaab Valley Days Before Attack? An Instagram Reel May Hold Crucial Clues

Were The Pahalgam Terrorists Spotted In Kashmir’s Betaab Valley Days Before Attack? An Instagram Reel...

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s Daughter-In-Law’

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s...

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before...

Entertainment

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After