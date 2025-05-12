Pakistan has admitted that one of its fighter jets sustained minor damage during a military clash with India, hours after New Delhi claimed to have downed several Pakistani warplanes. The confrontation followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a cautious admission, the Pakistan Army on Saturday confirmed that one of its fighter jets sustained “minor damage” during a recent military confrontation with India carried out under Operation Sindoor. However, officials refrained from sharing further details about the aircraft involved.

The acknowledgment came shortly after India claimed to have shot down multiple Pakistani fighter jets in response to what it described as an attempted escalation by Pakistan, following India’s retaliatory military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s Statement on ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos’

The admission was made by Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry during a joint press conference held alongside officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Navy. The briefing was convened to provide details on the planning and conclusion of Pakistan’s military campaign, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

“Only one aircraft of Pakistan suffered minor damage,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry, without specifying the model or the circumstances under which the damage occurred.

Ceasefire Agreement After Operation Sindoor

India and Pakistan had earlier reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, pledging to halt all military operations and firing across land, air, and sea, with immediate effect.

Despite the truce, the Pakistan Army reportedly violated the ceasefire just hours later by initiating cross-border firing, according to Indian defense sources.

The Indian Armed Forces responded to the violation with what officials described as an effective and measured retaliation.

Indian Air Force Claims Tactical Success During Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, speaking at a press conference on Saturday detailing Operation Sindoor, said India had successfully engaged and neutralized several advanced Pakistani fighter jets.

“Their planes were prevented from entering inside our border. We have downed a few planes. Definitely, there are losses on their side which we have inflicted,” Bharti told reporters.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, targeting what New Delhi described as terror infrastructure across the border.

