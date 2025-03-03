Pakistan and Afghan Forces Exchange Fire at Key Border Crossing

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire overnight at Torkham border crossing that has been shut for over a week, Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting officials. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

No casualties were reported on either side of the key crossing, which has been shut for over a week with Pakistan reportedly objecting to Afghanistan’s construction of a new border post there.

The border crossings crucial for trade and travel – Torkham and Chaman – have been closed by the two neighbors in the past as well, over incidents of fatal shootings and cross-fire.

Taliban security forces opened fire unprovoked in the early hours of Monday, targetting Pakistan’s border post with automatic weapons, a Pakistani official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, adding that Pakistani forces then returned fire.

