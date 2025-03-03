Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Pakistan and Afghan Forces Exchange Fire at Key Border Crossing

No casualties were reported on either side of the key crossing, which has been shut for over a week.

Pakistan and Afghan Forces Exchange Fire at Key Border Crossing

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard at Torkham border crossing in Khyber district. (AP File Photo)


Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire overnight at Torkham border crossing that has been shut for over a week, Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting officials.

No casualties were reported on either side of the key crossing, which has been shut for over a week with Pakistan reportedly objecting to Afghanistan’s construction of a new border post there.

The border crossings crucial for trade and travel – Torkham and Chaman – have been closed by the two neighbors in the past as well, over incidents of fatal shootings and cross-fire.

Taliban security forces opened fire unprovoked in the early hours of Monday, targetting Pakistan’s border post with automatic weapons, a Pakistani official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, adding that Pakistani forces then returned fire.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

