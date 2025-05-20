Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Gets Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal: Report

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a controversial verdict permitting the trial of civilians in military courts — a decision that analysts say consolidates Munir’s control over both civil and military affairs.

In a major development, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest position in the country’s military hierarchy, according to a report by Geo News.

The promotion follows closely on the heels of a significant military setback for Pakistan, after the Indian Army targeted 11 Pakistani airfields and dismantled key air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala.

Pakistan Government Approves Munir’s Promotion Amid Rising Influence

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office of Pakistan, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the elevation of Munir to Field Marshal.

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a controversial verdict permitting the trial of civilians in military courts — a decision that analysts say consolidates Munir’s control over both civil and military affairs. Already seen by many as the de facto ruler of Pakistan, Munir’s power now appears unchallenged.

Top intelligence agencies in India have raised serious concerns about a new wave of jihadist extremism taking root in Pakistan. These warnings follow General Munir’s recent speech in Pahalgam, which reportedly preceded the killing of 26 Hindus within 96 hours. Intelligence experts claim that Munir’s speech was more than political rhetoric — it was seen as a coded command for violence, posing a severe challenge for Indian national security.

Third Generation of Jihad: Munir’s Strategic Use of Religion and State Power

According to intelligence assessments, General Asim Munir is leading what experts call the ‘third generation of jihad’ in Pakistan. He is said to be weaponizing religious texts and using state institutions to promote a jihadist agenda. Unlike non-state actors such as Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar, Munir commands the full machinery of the state, giving his actions far-reaching and institutional impact.

Sources suggest that Munir’s strategy reflects a dangerous merger of military power, religious authority, and extremist ideology. This fusion allows for the systematic institutionalization of jihadism under the guise of national policy, raising serious alarms across the region.

Implications for India and Regional Stability

Security analysts warn that Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal may further embolden Pakistan’s military-backed extremist networks. His aggressive posturing and ideological motivations, backed by state power, could lead to increased cross-border tensions, particularly in Kashmir.

As India monitors these developments closely, the regional security dynamics are expected to shift in the coming months.

