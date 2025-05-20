Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Gets Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal: Report

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Gets Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal: Report

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a controversial verdict permitting the trial of civilians in military courts — a decision that analysts say consolidates Munir’s control over both civil and military affairs.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Gets Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal: Report

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir has been promoted to a new rank


In a major development, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest position in the country’s military hierarchy, according to a report by Geo News.

The promotion follows closely on the heels of a significant military setback for Pakistan, after the Indian Army targeted 11 Pakistani airfields and dismantled key air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala.

Pakistan Government Approves Munir’s Promotion Amid Rising Influence

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office of Pakistan, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the elevation of Munir to Field Marshal.

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a controversial verdict permitting the trial of civilians in military courts — a decision that analysts say consolidates Munir’s control over both civil and military affairs. Already seen by many as the de facto ruler of Pakistan, Munir’s power now appears unchallenged.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top intelligence agencies in India have raised serious concerns about a new wave of jihadist extremism taking root in Pakistan. These warnings follow General Munir’s recent speech in Pahalgam, which reportedly preceded the killing of 26 Hindus within 96 hours. Intelligence experts claim that Munir’s speech was more than political rhetoric — it was seen as a coded command for violence, posing a severe challenge for Indian national security.

Third Generation of Jihad: Munir’s Strategic Use of Religion and State Power

According to intelligence assessments, General Asim Munir is leading what experts call the ‘third generation of jihad’ in Pakistan. He is said to be weaponizing religious texts and using state institutions to promote a jihadist agenda. Unlike non-state actors such as Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar, Munir commands the full machinery of the state, giving his actions far-reaching and institutional impact.

Sources suggest that Munir’s strategy reflects a dangerous merger of military power, religious authority, and extremist ideology. This fusion allows for the systematic institutionalization of jihadism under the guise of national policy, raising serious alarms across the region.

Implications for India and Regional Stability

Security analysts warn that Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal may further embolden Pakistan’s military-backed extremist networks. His aggressive posturing and ideological motivations, backed by state power, could lead to increased cross-border tensions, particularly in Kashmir.

As India monitors these developments closely, the regional security dynamics are expected to shift in the coming months.

ALSO READ: ‘Negotiations Have Reached A Dead End’: Qatar PM Says As Israel-Hamas Talks Stall; Blames Israel’s ‘Irresponsible And Aggressive Behavior’

Filed under

Asim Munir Asim Munir promoted Latest world news

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand