Saturday, May 10, 2025
Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dramatically early Saturday, with India launching a series of retaliatory strikes targeting key locations across Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Military Airbase and the Serena Hotel near Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave.

India strikes Pakistan in retaliation to ceasefire violations; hits Nur Khan Airbase, Serena Hotel, and key cities.


The Pakistan Army has claimed that the Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi was hit following retaliatory strikes launched by India. According to reports , the strike came in response to Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations. One of the blasts that hit Rawalpindi was claimed to have targeted this strategic airbase.

Serena Hotel Near Diplomatic Enclave Attacked

In a separate incident, the Serena Hotel near Islamabad’s high-security Diplomatic Enclave was also reportedly targeted. The reported attack occurred amid escalating tensions between the two countries following what India claims were multiple violations by Pakistan across the Line of Control.

A total of six explosions were reported across Pakistan following India’s retaliatory action. Of these, two occurred in Rawalpindi—one striking the Saddar area and another targeting the Nur Khan Airbase. Other explosions were reported in Lahore, Sheikhupura, and on the outskirts of Islamabad. These coordinated blasts are being seen as part of India’s sweeping counter-operations.

Indian Counter-Drone Strikes Reportedly Hit Multiple Pakistani Cities Including Nur Khan Military Airbase

India’s counter-drone operations reportedly targeted several key locations in Pakistan, including the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Sheikhupura. According to reports, a major explosion occurred in Rawalpindi’s busy Saddar locality, suggesting an escalation in the strike intensity.

A large-scale explosion was reported in Rawalpindi in the early hours of Saturday.

Drone Attacks on Pakistan’s Punjab, Nur Khan Military Airbase

In the aftermath of a drone strike by Pakistan on 26 locations across Indian territory—from Jammu & Kashmir to Gujarat—India, according to reports, responded by deploying multiple explosive-laden drones targeting Punjab province in Pakistan.

Indian drones were sighted over Lahore and Sheikhupura in the wake of Pakistan’s missile attacks on Indian Punjab, as per reports.

Heavy Firing Reported in Sialkot and Narowal

Following Pakistan’s latest ceasefire violations, Indian forces responded with heavy firing across border areas in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Intense exchanges of fire were reported, particularly from the Sialkot and Narowal sectors, according to on-ground military observers.

