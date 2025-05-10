Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack Including One In Rawalpindi

According to initial reports, the explosions may be linked to a retaliatory strike by India following an earlier offensive by the Pakistan Army, which allegedly targeted Indian air bases and military installations.

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack Including One In Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack


Multiple blasts were reportedly heard at the Noor Khan Air Base, a key installation of the Pakistan Air Force located in Rawalpindi — also home to the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters.

Retaliatory Action by India After Cross-Border Strikes

According to initial reports, the explosions may be linked to a retaliatory strike by India following an earlier offensive by the Pakistan Army, which allegedly targeted Indian air bases and military installations.

Pakistan Army Confirms Attacks on Three Major Airbases

The Pakistan Army has confirmed that three of its airbases are currently under attack:

Noor Khan Air Base (Chaklala), Rawalpindi

PAF Rafiqui Air Base, Shorkot, Punjab

PAF Murid Air Base, Chakwal, Punjab

In a statement to Reuters, Pakistan’s Planning Minister expressed hope that India would now choose to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue and diplomacy.

He further emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating that Pakistan would strongly regret any breach of the nuclear threshold.

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)

