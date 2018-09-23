Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Saturday responded to General Bipin Rawat saying the country has a long-standing record of fighting terrorism and we know the price for peace. Earlier, Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that said stern action is needed to avenge the barbarism by terrorists and Pakistan Army against Indian soldiers.

In response to Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement that stern action is needed to avenge the brutal killing of Indian soldiers, Pakistan Army on Saturday said that they are ready for war but would prefer the path of peace. Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, in an interview, said that Pakistan has been fighting and opposing terrorism and they know the price for peace.

“We need to take stern action to avenge the kind of barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying against our soldiers. It is time to give it back to them in the same coin but not by resorting to a similar kind of barbarism. I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” Bipin Rawat said in a presser.

Shunning the impact of ongoing Rafale deal fiasco, the Army chief asserted that due to the modernisation of weapons, there is a constant need of upgradation of the armoury and hence, India will continue to purchase arms.

