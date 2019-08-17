Over the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan Army spokesperson said this could be a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan. The statement came amid reports of ceasefire violation from Pakistan's side at the Rajouri and Nowshera sectors.

After Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India may change its No-First-Policy on nuclear weapons use in future as per the circumstances, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said Kashmir could be a nuclear flashpoint. Russia Today quoted Pakistan’s military spokesman stating the Kashmir conflict could spark a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Describing the Kashmir issue as a long-term struggle, Asif Ghafoor added that the Pakistan army is ready to repel any time.

The statement from the Pak Armyman came amid the high tensions and reports of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control. News agency ANI reported that an Indian soldier has been martyred in the gunbattle at the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire between the two sides is underway after Pakistan violated ceasefire first.

Earlier this week, 3 Pakistani and 5 Indian soldiers had died in the cross-border firing.

The defence experts say Pakistan is trying to spark a war after the Indian government abolished Article 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the nations, India and Pakistan, have nuclear arsenals and may engage in the 3rd war over the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

On the other side, the situation is getting normal in Jammu and Kashmir and all restrictions have been revoked. School, colleges and other educational institutes will be reopened from Monday. Phone landlines have been eased in the Valley. In a presser on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir secretary had said that the situation is normal in 12 of 22 districts. 5 districts have limited restrictions in place. while no information was shared on rest 5 districts.

