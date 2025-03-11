Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan


West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad has urged the Pakistan Army to engage in negotiations to prevent further casualties and suffering following a deadly attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan. Reports suggest that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, allegedly taking over 450 passengers and staff hostage.

According to local media, the Jaffar Express was traveling from Quetta in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under intense gunfire. The attackers reportedly hijacked the train, releasing children and elderly women while holding other passengers, including over 100 soldiers, hostage.

Awwad stated, “Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed the hijacking of a Pakistani train with more than 100 soldiers. They have been releasing children and elderly women and are negotiating with Pakistani authorities. Balochistan believes that Pakistan annexed the province post-Partition and has since subjected its people to oppression. The ongoing resistance is a result of decades of human rights violations.”

The strategist also highlighted the long-standing struggle of Balochistan for independence, citing years of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military operations as key grievances. The situation has escalated globally, with the Baloch movement calling for demonstrations worldwide on March 28 against Pakistani authorities.

In response to the crisis, the Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures, mobilizing all institutions to address the situation. Government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed the actions taken, while railway officials revealed that no contact has been established with those aboard the nine-coach train. Reports from ARY News indicate that the train driver sustained severe injuries in the attack.

As tensions escalate, Pakistan’s military has deployed drones and armed forces to regain control. With gunfire exchanges ongoing, concerns grow over the safety of the hostages. The international community closely watches the unfolding situation, as experts like Awwad call for diplomatic engagement to avoid further bloodshed.

(With ANI Inputs)

