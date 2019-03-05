Pakistan bans Hafiz Saaed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Falah-e-Insaniat under Anti-Terrorism Act: Pakistan on Tuesday imposed a ban on Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its subsidiary Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. According to Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA), Mumbai attack mastermind’s JuD and FIF were put in the list of proscribed organisations in the country. The note at the bottom of the proscribed list says that the NCTA list is updated as of 05th March 2019 and prepared by NCTA based on the Notifications issued by Ministry of Interior. A total of 70 organisations are banned in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed's Jama'at-ud-Da'wah and its subsidiary Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation banned under Anti Terrorism Act 1997 by Pakistan's Interior Ministry. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DepWq2ohrT — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

The action against Saeed comes amidst mounting pressure on Pakistan to take strict action against terror outfits operating from its soil. Earlier in the day, Islamabad arrested 44 Jaish-e-Mohammad members including the brother of its chief, Mufti Abdul Rouf.

Following the Pulwama suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans, India and several other countries have been demanding Islamabad to act against terrorism.

In 2012, the US offered a bounty of $10 million on Saeed’s head for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

