On Thursday, Pakistan government started taking over Jamaat-ud-dawa (JuD) and the Falah-i-insaniyat Foundation’s (FIF) assets. According to Dawn, headquarter Muridke Markaz, schools, seminaries and health centres own by JuD were taken over by Pakistan government in Punjab and Islamabad. After seizing action Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack’s mastermind Hafiz Saeed said that they will move to court against government’s action. He also blamed Pakistani government to please India and America.

The notification quotes that the federal government directs to take action to freeze and take over the assets of Jamaat-ud-dawa (JuD) and the Falah-i-insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and shall be taken in pursuance of Ordinance No. 2, 2018. The order was signed and issued by Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. This decision was taken in the backdrop of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris.

While Hafiz Saeed has appealed to his workers not to resort any valance during the official’s action. “This is the most difficult time but the workers must remain peaceful. The rulers are acting like more loyal than a king. India never bothered to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir but our rulers have got passed the president ordinance to take action against patriotic organisations like JuD and FIF,” said Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan was pressurized by the international community to take action against the terror group. United States President Donald Trump accused the country to cherish the terrorist groups and he suspended the financial aid of $2billion to the country.