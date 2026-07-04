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Home > World News > How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?

How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?

The BLA claimed it killed over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards personnel in a suicide bombing and follow-up assault on a Gwadar camp, though Pakistani authorities have not officially confirmed the casualties.

BLA claims attack on Pakistan Coast Guard in Gwadar (Image: X)
BLA claims attack on Pakistan Coast Guard in Gwadar (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 17:42 IST

More than 30 Pakistan Coast Guards personnel were reportedly killed after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed it carried out a suicide attack on a security camp in the Panwan area of Gwadar district on Friday. According to the separatist group, the assault began at around 6:32 pm on July 3 when a member of its elite Majeed Brigade allegedly rammed an explosive-laden Mazda vehicle into the camp before detonating it. While the BLA has claimed heavy casualties, the figures have not been independently verified, and Pakistan authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of publication.

Pakistan attack allegedly began with suicide bombing at Coast Guards camp

Reports say that the BLA said the explosion devastated the Pakistan Coast Guards installation, reducing much of the camp to rubble. It claimed that soon after the blast, fighters from its Fateh Squad launched a coordinated assault, engaging surviving security personnel in close-quarter combat.

The group alleged that more than 30 security personnel were killed and dozens injured. It also claimed the toll could rise because several personnel were believed to be trapped under debris, while others remained in critical condition.

Pakistan authorities yet to confirm BLA casualty claims

As per reports, the separatist outfit identified the alleged attacker as Attaullah Baloch, also known as Ajmal, describing him as a member of its Majeed Brigade, a unit previously linked to high-profile suicide attacks. It said additional details and a video of the operation would be released through its official channels.

However, the BLA’s claims could not be independently verified. There was no immediate confirmation from the Pakistan military or the Coast Guards regarding casualties or the scale of damage. Security analysts note that casualty figures released by rebel groups immediately after attacks often differ from official accounts, while independent verification remains difficult because of restricted access to conflict zones and the Pakistan Army’s ban on international media in Balochistan.

Pakistan faces renewed security concerns in strategic Gwadar

The attack comes amid the BLA’s long-running insurgency against the Pakistan state. The group has repeatedly targeted security forces, government facilities and infrastructure projects across Balochistan, especially in resource-rich coastal regions.

Reports say that Gwadar remains strategically important because it hosts Pakistan’s deep-sea port and serves as a key hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The BLA ended its statement by saying its armed campaign would continue until what it described as the “complete independence” of Balochistan, referring to Pakistan’s security forces as “occupying forces.” If confirmed, the assault would rank among the deadliest attacks on security personnel in the Gwadar region in recent months and is likely to trigger tighter security measures and further investigations.

Also Read: 2 Countries, 5 Cities, 6 Days: The Significance of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Route   

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How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?
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How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?

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How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?
How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?
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