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Home > World News > Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Twin roadside blasts in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed seven people and injured several others in Bannu district. The first explosion struck a passenger vehicle, while a second blast targeted rescuers. Police have launched an investigation as officials condemn the deadly attack.

Pakistan Bannu blast (IMAGE: X)
Pakistan Bannu blast (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 14:35 IST

PAKISTAN BLAST:  Twin roadside blasts tore through Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing at least seven people and injuring three more. Police are still trying to figure out who was behind the attack; nobody has claimed responsibility yet. The explosions hit the Marka Bera area in Bannu district. It started when a passenger van driving from Hathi Khel village toward Bannu city got caught in the first blast. Not long after, a second explosion rocked the same spot while people were rushing in to help the wounded.

Seven Dead After Twin Roadside Explosions Rock Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blast

Bannu District Police Officer Yasir Afridi explained that an improvised bomb planted by the roadside went off, killing five people in the van right away. The second explosion claimed two more lives and tore through a rescue vehicle.

Rescue teams rushed the wounded and the bodies to a nearby hospital. Police have launched an investigation and sealed off the area. Right now, officers and investigators are combing through the scene, searching for any clues that might lead to the attackers.

Rescue Vehicle Targeted After Initial Explosion in Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the incident, saying that police should send a detailed report. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blasts.

He described the incident as “highly tragic” and “heartbreaking” and expressed condolences to the grieving families and noted that the provincial government will offer “all possible support” in this time of loss. He also directed the necessary agencies to provide the best medical care to the injured. The provincial government will not desert the affected families in this time of sorrow,” the chief minister added. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, also expressed condemnation for the blasts.

Seven people were killed and three injured in total in Bannu district, where the police have opened an investigation and no group yet has taken responsibility for the twin blasts.

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Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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