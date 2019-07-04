Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department has announced that Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides have been charged under terror financing for using their trusts to raise funds for terrorist activities. The cases have been registered for collecting funds for terrorism financing in the name of their trusts, the counter-terrorism department informed in its statement.

The cases have been registered against the trusts such as Al-Anfaal, Muaz Bin Jabalin and Dawat ul Irshad in Lahore, Multan, and Gujranwala for becoming a hub of fund allocation for terror financing. The authorities said to have initiated investigations against all such trusts and organisations and they will be prosecuted in Anti-terrorism courts. Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department has registered 23 cases against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his 12 aides and the assets and trusts have been taken over in compliance with the UN sanctions.

Pakistan has already been facing the heat from the global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Recently, the G-20 declaration at the Osaka summit in Japan also emphasized the FATF’s essential role and asked for the effective implementation of its norms and standards. Hence the crackdown on these terror perpetrating outfits, disguising themselves as trusts and charity organizations, is being seen in the direction to take cognizance of the FATF warnings

Earlier at the June 21 FATF plenary session in Orlando, Pakistan was told that it could face blacklisting at the next session in October if it did not adhere to its commitments to stop funding to terror groups. At that time, Pakistan had assured that it will be taking all necessary actions to be abided by the FATF norms.

