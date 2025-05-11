Pakistan Broke The Ceasefire Agreement In Just 2 Hours 45 Minutes: Marco Rubio Gets Community Note On X After Sharing Trump’s Post

Trump shared the news on Truth Social, describing the outcome as a victory for diplomacy and common sense.

Marco Rubio got a community note on X after he shared Donald Trump’s post on X announcing India and Pakistan’s ceasefire. The United States Secretary of State was reminded by X how Pakistan broke the ceasefire agreement in just 2 hours and 45 minutes.

In a pivotal diplomatic development, former US President Donald Trump declared that India and Pakistan have agreed to an “immediate and complete ceasefire” following intense mediation efforts spearheaded by the United States. Trump shared the news on Truth Social, describing the outcome as a victory for diplomacy and common sense.

Trump’s announcement came after backchannel efforts by top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio confirmed that he and Vance had spent the past 48 hours in direct negotiations with Indian and Pakistani leadership, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

Ceasefire Reached Following Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack

The ceasefire comes in the wake of heightened hostilities triggered by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The incident escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, leading to a series of retaliatory missile strikes that sparked global concern over a potential large-scale conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared further insights into the peace agreement via his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He revealed that the ceasefire deal followed continuous engagement with key Indian and Pakistani officials in the aftermath of the Kashmir attack. Rubio emphasized that both sides have now agreed to commence broader dialogue at a neutral location.

He praised Modi and Sharif for demonstrating “wisdom and prudence” in their decision to de-escalate and pursue peaceful negotiations. Rubio also reposted Trump’s statement to reinforce the bipartisan nature of the US-led intervention.

Vice President JD Vance Supports Peace Deal Despite Earlier Non-Intervention Remarks

Vice President JD Vance, who had earlier suggested that the US should remain neutral in the India-Pakistan conflict, also shared Trump’s ceasefire announcement on social media.

His endorsement signals a shift toward active diplomatic involvement under the Trump administration, particularly in cases that risk destabilizing the South Asian region.

India’s cooperation during the ceasefire talks underscores its growing strategic importance to the United States, especially as a regional counterbalance to China’s influence. According to Reuters, India has extended favorable trade terms to the US, deepening its commercial and diplomatic engagement with Washington.

The swift resolution of tensions between India and Pakistan highlights the effectiveness of American diplomacy in averting a broader conflict. With both countries now moving toward formal dialogue, the ceasefire stands as a testament to timely international mediation and statesmanship on all sides.

