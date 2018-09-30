The shameful incident took place while a delegation from Kuwait was on a two-day visit to Pakistan for a Joint Ministerial Commission meet, reports said. The incident came to light after the head of the Kuwaiti delegation lodged a formal complaint to the organisers that his wallet was missing during a session of the Economic Affairs Division.

A Grade 20 Pakistani official picking up the Kuwaiti bureaucrat's wallet after he left it on the table.

A senior Pakistani official has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate on Friday. The shameful incident took place while a delegation from Kuwait was on a two-day visit to Pakistan for a Joint Ministerial Commission meet, reports said.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet – the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

The official was the Joint Secretary of Investment and Facilitation in the Pakistan government.

The video, posted on Twitter by Pak journalist Omar R Quraishi, has gone viral on social media.

