A senior Pakistani official has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate on Friday. The shameful incident took place while a delegation from Kuwait was on a two-day visit to Pakistan for a Joint Ministerial Commission meet, reports said.
The incident came to light after the head of the Kuwaiti delegation lodged a formal complaint to the organisers that his wallet was missing during a session of the Economic Affairs Division. A CCTV camera footage also showed that a Grade 20 Pak official picking up the Kuwaiti bureaucrat’s wallet after he left it on the table.
The official was the Joint Secretary of Investment and Facilitation in the Pakistan government.
The video, posted on Twitter by Pak journalist Omar R Quraishi, has gone viral on social media.
Leave a Reply