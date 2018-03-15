Pakistan has called back its High Commissioner from India Sohail Mahmood to Islamabad. This new development has held amid a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad. Calling back its High Commissioner, Pakistan in a bizarre statement has alleged that its diplomats and their families were "harassed and intimidated" in the capital.

Islamabad said in a statement that it had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for "consultations" after what they say there was no positive action had been taken by India

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan has called back its High Commissioner from India Sohail Mahmood to Islamabad. This new development has held amid a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad. Calling back its High Commissioner, Pakistan in a bizarre statement has alleged that its diplomats and their families were “harassed and intimidated” in the capital. Islamabad said in a statement that it had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for “consultations” after what they say there was no positive action had been taken by India. Amid a number of reasons mentioned by Pakistan, Islamabad claimed that its deputy high commissioner’s car was chased and his driver was abused by a group of men.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal while hitting back at India said that the government in New Delhi has not acted enough against increasing intimidation of Pakistan diplomats, their families and staffers. Further speaking regarding the issue, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said that their High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come back to Islamabad for consultations. Prior to that, the Pakistan Foreign Office had also summoned India’s deputy High Commissioner JP Singh in relation to the harassment of Pakistan High Commissioner, officials and families in New Delhi.

Also Read: After Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s Rs 12,700 crore scam, PNB sweats again as ex-DGM defrauds Rs 9 crore

The recent developments have happened after Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that their officials, families and the High Commissioner were being harassed in India. Among the charges claimed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, they complained that their officials were being harassed, intimidated and there was outright violence. However, amid all these allegations, while India is very well aware of its neighbour’s behaviour which is infamous for carrying false propaganda in the international community, the recent calling back of Pakistan High Commissioner to Islamabad is again seem to purposely malign India’s image.

Also Read: Jay Shah-The Wire case: Supreme Court stays defamation suits; pulls up journalist

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Third terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter hailed from Hyderabad, says police

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App