Sunday, April 27, 2025
  • Pakistan Calls For Russia And China’s Involvement In Pahalgam Terror Attack Investigation: Report

Pakistan Calls For Russia And China’s Involvement In Pahalgam Terror Attack Investigation: Report

Pakistan seeks Russia and China’s involvement in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it could help determine if India’s claims are true.

Pakistan Calls For Russia And China’s Involvement In Pahalgam Terror Attack Investigation: Report


Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, Pakistan has called for the involvement of Russia and China in investigating the incident. This attack, which took place on Tuesday, is considered the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Response to Attack

In response to the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the perpetrators and conspirators behind the tragedy would face the “harshest response.” The Indian government has accused Pakistan of being involved in supporting terrorist groups operating in the region, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

Khawaja Asif: Russia, China Could Play Positive Role in the Investigation

In an interview with the Russian government-run RIA Novosti news agency, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested that Russia, China, or even Western countries could play a significant role in investigating the attack. He proposed the formation of an international investigation team to determine the truth behind the attack and to verify whether India’s claims about Pakistan’s involvement hold merit.

“Let an international team find out whether India or Modi is lying,” Asif said, indicating his belief that an independent investigation could shed light on the situation. Asif also mentioned that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had proposed conducting an international investigation into the incident.

Pakistan Denies Involvement, While Contradictory Statements Emerge

Despite Pakistan’s call for an international investigation, there have been contradictory statements from its top officials. Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, referred to the attackers as “freedom fighters,” a claim that has been widely criticized. Critics, including Moscow-based analyst Andrew Korybko, argue that such a statement risks discrediting legitimate freedom fighters while tacitly justifying terrorism.

Furthermore, Khawaja Asif’s suggestion that the Pahalgam attack could have been a “false flag operation” only adds to the confusion, according to Korybko. The analyst pointed out the contradictions in Pakistan’s official narrative, as one official speculates that the perpetrators might be freedom fighters, while another suggests the attack was orchestrated by India itself.

Speculations Over the Attack

The Pahalgam attack has led to intense political and diplomatic discussions. While Pakistan continues to deny any involvement, the call for an international investigation is seen by some as an attempt to deflect attention from the possible role of Pakistani-based terror groups. Experts argue that the contradictory statements from Pakistan’s leadership have raised questions about the credibility of their claims.

Ongoing Tensions Between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have remained high, especially after the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan has already suspended all trade with India and closed its airspace in response to New Delhi’s actions following the attack. Additionally, Iran has offered to mediate between the two countries as the situation remains tense.

