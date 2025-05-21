Pakistan, China Agree To Extend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor To Afghanistan

As Pakistan and India step back from a deadly conflict with a recent ceasefire, Pakistan is moving to strengthen its strategic and economic ties with China by agreeing to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

CPEC Extension to Afghanistan Agreed in Beijing

During high-level talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The leaders agreed to extend CPEC into Afghanistan, strengthening ties and economic connectivity in the region.

The decision is part of a broader cooperation framework under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at enhancing infrastructure and development across Asia. Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed that this trilateral partnership will continue to grow, with the next meeting planned for Kabul.

Broader Pakistan-China Cooperation Beyond CPEC

Alongside the CPEC discussions, Pakistan and China agreed to intensify collaboration across multiple sectors including trade, investment, agriculture, and industrialization. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that this cooperation is vital for boosting economic growth and regional stability.

Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reinforcing the strategic partnership beyond mere economic interests. “China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire,” Wang said during the meeting.

Context: Ceasefire Ends Deadly Conflict Between India and Pakistan

The diplomatic engagements come just days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, ending four days of intense fighting—the worst in nearly 30 years. The conflict was sparked by an attack on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 Indian security personnel. India has blamed Pakistan for the assault, which Islamabad denies.

The ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic efforts, including China’s mediation, highlight the fragile peace in a region long marked by hostility.

