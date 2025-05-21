Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pakistan, China Agree To Extend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor To Afghanistan

Pakistan, China Agree To Extend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor To Afghanistan

As Pakistan and India step back from a deadly conflict with a recent ceasefire, Pakistan is moving to strengthen its strategic and economic ties with China by agreeing to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

Pakistan, China Agree To Extend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor To Afghanistan

Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan agree to extend CPEC, boosting regional cooperation amid recent India-Pakistan ceasefire.


As Pakistan and India recently stepped back from a deadly conflict with a ceasefire understanding, Pakistan has simultaneously moved to deepen its strategic and economic partnership with China, focusing on expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan. This marks a critical moment for regional cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

CPEC Extension to Afghanistan Agreed in Beijing

During high-level talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The leaders agreed to extend CPEC into Afghanistan, strengthening ties and economic connectivity in the region.

The decision is part of a broader cooperation framework under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at enhancing infrastructure and development across Asia. Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed that this trilateral partnership will continue to grow, with the next meeting planned for Kabul.

Broader Pakistan-China Cooperation Beyond CPEC

Alongside the CPEC discussions, Pakistan and China agreed to intensify collaboration across multiple sectors including trade, investment, agriculture, and industrialization. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that this cooperation is vital for boosting economic growth and regional stability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reinforcing the strategic partnership beyond mere economic interests. “China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire,” Wang said during the meeting.

Context: Ceasefire Ends Deadly Conflict Between India and Pakistan

The diplomatic engagements come just days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, ending four days of intense fighting—the worst in nearly 30 years. The conflict was sparked by an attack on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 Indian security personnel. India has blamed Pakistan for the assault, which Islamabad denies.

The ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic efforts, including China’s mediation, highlight the fragile peace in a region long marked by hostility.

Also Read: Pakistan: Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan, Killing Five Including Children

Filed under

Afghanistan CPEC Pakistan-China Talks

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand